Royce "Ed" Daugherty

ROYCE EDWIN "ED" DAUGHTERY, age 59, of Elkview, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia. Royce was born March 23, 1961.
He was the son of Kate Reynolds and the late Royce Daugherty. Ed served in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the hunting of mushrooms.
Ed is survived by his son, Stephen (Geneva) Daugherty, of Elkview, West Virginia, and daughter, Nicole (Michael) Jackson, of Sissonville, West Virginia; a brother, Mike (Kim) Daugherty, and a sister, Cheryl Treadway, both of Mineral Wells, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Mason, Noah, Laila and Jozie; and lifelong friend, Scotty Wines.
As per his request, there will be no services.
