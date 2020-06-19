Royce "Ed" Daugherty

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


ROYCE EDWIN "ED" DAUGHTERY, age 59, of Elkview, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia. Royce was born March 23, 1961.

He was the son of Kate Reynolds and the late Royce Daugherty. Ed served in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the hunting of mushrooms.

Ed is survived by his son, Stephen (Geneva) Daugherty, of Elkview, West Virginia, and daughter, Nicole (Michael) Jackson, of Sissonville, West Virginia; a brother, Mike (Kim) Daugherty, and a sister, Cheryl Treadway, both of Mineral Wells, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Mason, Noah, Laila and Jozie; and lifelong friend, Scotty Wines.

As per his request, there will be no services.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunsetparkersburg.com for the Daugherty family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, June 19, 2020

Crouch, Ned - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Floyd, Orland - 2 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Gladwell II, George - 1 p.m., Hillsboro Vol. Fire Department.

Hackney, Betty - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.

Harper, Thelma - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

James, Virgie - 2 p.m., Martinsburg Church of Christ.

Keeling, Orville - 1 p.m., Miller Family Cemetery, Sumerco.

McCourt, William - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Orcutt, Mitzi - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Rose, Vollie - 7 p.m., Melton Mortuary Chapel, Beckley.

Stalnaker, Lynn - 10:30 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Whitney, Frances - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Wine, Shirley - 1 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.