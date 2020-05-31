ROYCE JACKSON WATTS, 91, of Morgantown, died Friday, May 29, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.
Royce was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Caroline Baker Watts. Royce is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, R.J. Watts, II and Maureen W. Watts, of Dallas, Texas, and his brother and his wife, Royal J. Watts and Janice Watts, of Fairmont.
Visitation and memorial services are pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An announcement will be made at a later date.
Arrangements, which are incomplete, have been entrusted to Hastings Funeral Home in Morgantown.
A burial service will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined by the Arlington National Cemetery staff.