ROYCE J. WATTS, 91, of Morgantown, West Virginia, died on May 29, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Born Royce Jackson Watts, on January 28, 1929, he was the first child of William Jackson Watts and Dorothy Gregory Watts.Visitation will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Morgantown on December 4, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service to celebrate Royce's life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Morgantown on December 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Randall Flanagan officiating. It is required, per the Governor and CDC pandemic guidelines, that all visitors wear face masks and practice social distancing.
A burial service will be at Arlington National Cemetery on December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of your choice or The Royce J. and Caroline B. Watts Museum, at West Virginia University, PO Box 6070, Morgantown, WV 26506.
