RUBY BELL HITT 95, of Walkersville, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Service will be conducted at Ellyson Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc. 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville. 26351 at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 7. Burial will follow in the Hiney Cemetery near Linn. Friends will be received from 12 - 1 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary in Glenville. Ellyson Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc. is honored to assist the family of Ruby Bell Hitt with arrangements.