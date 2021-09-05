RUBY BERNICE BIRLEY, 87 of Madison WV passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of September 3, 2021. She was home with the love of her life, Carl, when angels came for her. She was born in Raglandrom, WV.
Ruby is preceded in death by her mother Rosezella Prsa, her father Elmer Mahone, and her older sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Albert Krajc.
Ruby is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 69 years, Carl Lee Birley, Madison, WV; her only child, David Lee Birley (Joyce) of Madison, WV; and her pride and joy, grand-daughter Sydney Lee Birley of Dunbar, WV.
Ruby is also survived by her siblings, brother Lawrence (Bill) Mahone (Sue) of Arizona, sister Joann (Glen) Prater of Whitby, WV. Sister-in-law, Peggy (Donald) Charcandy, Madison, WV. She is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews which she cared for as children and continued to love as adults.
As a devoted Christian, she loved her church and church family, the First Baptist Church of Danville, and was a loyal member for 50 plus years until illness interfered.
As an avid gardener, she loved all flowers, with roses being her favorite. She also had a love for all children, especially at Halloween and Christmas. It was the highlight of her year to display Santa and the Reindeer in her yard for the children for over 55 years.
Ruby will be missed by her neighborhood, friends, and family. Their kindness and attention over the past few years has been appreciated. A special remembrance and thank you to Donna Matthews who remained a steady best friend to Ruby for over 57 years.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville WV at 10 - 11 a.m. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Palmer Cemetery, Matheny, WV with Geoff Saunders officiating.