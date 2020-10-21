RUBY MONK COBB, 89 of Elkview, passed away October 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following a long illness.
She was born December 22, 1930 in Montcoal, WV a daughter of the late James and Ida Smith Monk. She worked in various Restaurants and Deli's and always enjoyed cooking, especially for her family and friends. Taking care of her family was the greatest joy in her life. She was a member of the Reamer Gospel Tabernacle Church.
In addition to her family she was preceded in death by her first husband, William "Willie" Shamblin, her second husband, Charles Cobb; son William F. Shamblin; son-in-law David Thomas and several siblings.
She is survived by daughter Diana Thomas; sons Emory (Sharon) Shamblin and Randy (Kelly) Shamblin; daughter-in-law Helen Shamblin; sisters Hattie Baez, Emma Smith and Ruth Pauley and special caregiver, Tracy Roach; grandchildren Gene Thomas, Teresa (Jimmy) Asbury, Heather (Brad) Copen, Kevin (Karen) White, Danny White, Todd White, Shane (Ramona) Shamblin, Travis (Kristen) Shamblin, Randy (Amy) Shamblin and Michelle Lee; Also survived by several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, October 23 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Clarence Deel officiating. Burial will be in the Monk Cemetery, Elkview. Friends may call on the family from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the funeral home.
