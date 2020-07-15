RUBY DEAN YOUNG, 85, of West Columbia, W.Va., passed away July 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Graham Cemetery in Letart at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16. Friends may visit the family at the cemetery from 10:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funerals for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Leadmon, Calvin - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Livingston, Patsy - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Morrone Jr., George - 6:30 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova.
Nearhoof, David - 1 p.m., Salvation Army Citadel Church, Charleston.
Randolph, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Sanders, Nicki - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Tallman, Arline - 1 p.m., Talbott Funeral Home, Belington.
Webb, Clifford - 11 a.m., Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley.