RUBY DEWEESE DUNLAP, 90, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Genesis Teays Valley, Hurricane.
She was born in Nitro to the late Luther and Blanche Angel DeWeese. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Dunlap, former councilman of St. Albans; sister, Dotty Brightwell; son-in-law, Johnny Woods.
Ruby was retired from Towne - N - Country Bowling Alley and attended First Baptist Church of St. Albans.
Surviving are her children, Kathy Woods, Susan Young (Steve), John R. Dunlap (Elly) and Ronnie K. Dunlap (Carolyn); 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Unfortunately, due to the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, there will not be a public funeral service. We appreciate your understanding during this time.
Private graveside services will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with the Rev. Krysta Rexrode-Wolfe officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311
You may visit Ruby's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
