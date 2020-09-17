Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RUBY GARNET SNOW, age 93, went home to be with the Lord, September 9, 2020. "Celebration of Life" is planned at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at: 3964 McLane Pike, Red House, WV 25168. View full obit at www.barlowbonsall.com