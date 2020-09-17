RUBY GARNET SNOW, age 93, went home to be with the Lord, September 9, 2020. "Celebration of Life" is planned at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at: 3964 McLane Pike, Red House, WV 25168. View full obit at www.barlowbonsall.com
