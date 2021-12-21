Ruby June (Backus) Elkins Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RUBY JUNE (BACKUS) ELKINS 85 of Belva passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at CAMC Hospice in Charleston. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Elkins family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elkins Ruby June Camc Hospice Pass Away Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Roy “Fido” Schaible Blank Rita Louise Thomas Blank Rocky B. Scarberry Grace Marie Galvin Justine Stickler McCallister Blank William “Bill” Adkins Blank Jason Andrew Cline Donna Shinn Dillon Blank Jesse Hart Evay Edward Gonzalez Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar