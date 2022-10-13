RUBY LEE KNIGHTSTEP MORRISON, 96 of Lexington KY formerly of Dunbar passed away peacefully on Sunday October 9, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Ruby graduated from Point Pleasant High School, Class of 1945. She completed her college degree in Education from West Virginia State College and her Masters Degree from West Virginia University. Ruby taught elementary school in the Kanawha County School System for over 40 years. She continued to substitute teach after retirement. Ruby was an active member of Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Dunbar. She attended First United Methodist Church in Lexington, KY where she assisted with the Backpack program.
Born June 10, 1926 in Leon, she was one of eight children born to the late Charles R. Knightstep and Lizzie Peck Knightstep. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Tommy Knightstep, Joseph "Jack" Knightstep, Charles R. "Red" Knightstep Jr. and Homer Knightstep; sisters, Mary Knightstep and Opal Haught.
She is survived by her husband, Carl F. Morrison; daughter and son-in-law, Carla (John) Kimmons of Lexington KY; grandsons, Chris (Lisa) Kimmons of Johnson City TN, Reverend Doctor Matthew (Jennifer) Kimmons of Lexington KY; great-grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Kimmons, Elliott Grace Kimmons, Wesley Drew Kimmons and Daniel Morrison Kimmons; brother Albert (Sharon) Knightstep of Columbus OH. Ruby is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday October 14, 2022 at Leon Cemetery, Leon. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Leon United Methodist Church, 1386 Quinton Lane, Leon WV 25123 or your local hospice organization.