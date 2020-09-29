RUBY LEE WEBB, 95, of Spencer, West Virginia died September 26, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, at the Clover Cemetery, Spencer. A private family viewing will take place prior to the service at the TAYLOR-VANDALE FUNERALL HOME, Spencer.
