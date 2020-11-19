RUBY LOUISE SMITH (FLINT) GREENE, 79, of Oak Hill, WV passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley. Visitation for friends will be one hour prior at the church. Those planning to attend should use proper COVID 19 precautions by wearing masks and social distancing. Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
