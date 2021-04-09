RUBY MAE SCARBERRY, 73, of Charleston, passed away, April 3, 2021. Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at Elk Funeral Home, Charleston. Friends may call from noon until service time. For online condolences and complete obituary, please visit elkfuneralhome.com Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Scarberry Family.
