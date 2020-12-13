RUBY MAE SIZEMORE age 77 of Handley; died December 10, 2020. She was born October 4, 1943 in Montgomery and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Missouri Todd Murphy. She was also preceded in death by her husband Frank Sizemore and her first husband and father of her children James Woods.
She was a member of the Handley Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children Tammy Chapman (James), Patricia Crist (Shawn) and Delores Woods; brother Junior Murphy. 11 Grandchildren, 7 great-grandsons and one great-great granddaughter.
Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor James Baldwin and Rev. Phillip Walton officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service and please keep the proper social distancing and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations to applied to the funeral costs.