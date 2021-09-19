RUBY MARGARETTE JEFFERS, 94, of Sutton formally of Tornado, went home to be with her Lord September 17, 2020 at Tygert Center, Fairmont.
She was born June 26, 1927 in Glenwood, WV the daughter of the late Harry Samuel "Bill" & Opal Reed Benedict. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Robert Harold Jeffers; brother, Thurmond "Bud" Benedict; sister, Joyce Harold.
Ruby loved her Lord and her family. She was a member of Humphrey Memorial United Methodist Church, Tornado and attended Sutton Baptist Church, Sutton she was involved in several roles at church including Usher, Women Society, Trustee and faithful member. She was a prayer warrior daily praying for all in need.
She and her family were honored to be in the Danny Boyd movies with stars such as Porter Waggoner, Johnny Paycheck, T.G. Shephard, Dusty Rhodes, and Lena Warner Bessette. She had a ready smile and love for everyone. She enjoyed helping at her son's funeral home in Sutton, a deep absence will be felt by her family.
A special thank you to Cory Jeffers for all the love and care he shown, meeting all her needs.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, J. Steven Jeffers (Doris) of Sutton; daughter, Debbie Martin (Timothy) of Washington, PA; brothers, Richard Benedict (Marilyn) of Goose Creek, SC, Charles "Sonny" Benedict of Jackson, OH, Max Benedict (Barbara) of Gallipolis, OH; sisters, Doris Hall and Mildred Benedict both of Reidsville, NC; grandchildren, Jason Martin (Deanna), Shelly Baber (Ken), Chad Jeffers, Cory Jeffers; great grandchildren, Sidney Baber, Carson Baber, Quinn Martin, Sloane Martin.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, WV with Rev. Teddy Legg officiating. Friends may call 5-7 pm, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.