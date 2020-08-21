Essential reporting in volatile times.

RUBY MARIE (PRICE) PAUGH CANTERBURY, 88, of Cottageville, WV, passed away August 19, 2020. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, August 22, in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, WV, Marion County, WV. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, Evans, Ravenswood, Mason and New Haven, WV.