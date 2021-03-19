RUBY MAXINE (GRASS) ADKINS, 93 of Hurricane entered into eternal rest March 12, 2021 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born April 18, 1927 and is survived by three children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She will be laid to rest at Griffith's Cemetery, Hurricane, W. Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice or Young's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the excellent comfort and care they provided.
