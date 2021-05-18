RUBY MAXINE ROGERS On Saturday, May 15, 2021, Ruby Maxine Amos Rogers, 79, of Pinch left her earthly home for a better place in Heaven.
Maxine was born January 3, 1942 at Left Hand Hill, Roane County, WV to the late Nellie and Harold Amos, formerly of Pinch and Ocean City, New Jersey.
Maxine graduated from Elkview High School, class of '59. That same year on July 3rd, she married the love of her life, Bill Rogers of Pinch, in the same house they live in now. They would have celebrated 62 years of marriage in July 2021. Maxine retired from McJunkin Corporation after many years of service.
She felt two of her greatest accomplishments were graduating from high school and becoming a mother. Maxine loved to bake, cook and feed staff at Rogers Hardware and old Rogers Grocery Store. Bill and Maxine enjoyed many hours of riding motorcycles, camping, boating and Jeep riding with friends.
She was the second oldest member of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her sister Sharon, and her daughter Teresa.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Bill, son: Jimmy, granddaughters: Hannah and Katie, sisters: Betty and Janet, and two great - grandchildren.
A service honoring Maxine will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Fulton and Pastor Danny Kinder officiating. Visitation will be noon - 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
The family would like to thank CAMC Memorial 5 Front and Hospice House at CAMC for their wonderful care of Maxine. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25701.