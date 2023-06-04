Thank you for Reading.

Ruby (Murrell) Provance
RUBY (MURRELL) PROVANCE was born January 27, 1932, in Sikeston, MO, the daughter of the late John and Lillian (Robertson) Murrell. She died on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton in Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and four sisters; her husband, the Reverend Merlin Eugene Provance; their daughter, Tamara Sue Bolender and son, Mike E. Provance.

She leaves behind grandsons Chad and Chase Bolender; son-in-law, Ronald Bolender, Mt. Vernon, OH; and great granddaughters, Imogen, Tamara, Charlotte, and Madeline, Miamisburg, OH.

