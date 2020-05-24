RUBY MYERS GREEN, 87, of Scott Depot, formerly of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Shade Allen Myers and Ruby Armstead Myers. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Gene G. Green; and four sisters.
Ruby is survived by: son, Artie Allen Green of Hurricane; daughter and her husband, Linda Beth Dickson (Kevin) of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Whitnie Highland (Shan), Katie Lewis (Ezra) and Kayla Taylor (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Carter, Jackson and Lane Lewis.
A graveside service was held 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Green Family Cemetery, Walton.
Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.