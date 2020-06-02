Ruby Pearl McClung

Ruby Pearl McClung
RUBY PEARL MCCLUNG, 92, of Summersville passed away Saturday May 30,2020 at the home of her daughter. She was the daughter of the late David and Pearl Keenan Hill Neil and was born at Jodie January 26,1928. Ruby was a teacher's aide for the Nicholas County Board of Education and a member of the Summersville Baptist Church.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Jennings "Red" McClung, brothers; Samuel Bud and David Witsel Neil.

She is survived by daughters, Charlotte Gray (Jim) of Summersville, Sharon McClung Miller (Michael) of Beckley, Karen Roberts (Kenny) of Summersville; Grandchildren, Shannon Osborme, DJ Miller, Shawn Gray (Rachel), Johnna Perry (David), Jaren Earnest (Derek); Great Grandchildren, Michael, Tyler, Makayla, Connor, Caroline, Brylee, Landyn and Haven; and Great-Great Grandchildren Laken, Brooks,Sadie and Forryst.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday June 2nd in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville with Pastor Phillip Hickman officiating.

The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.

E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com

