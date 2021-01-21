Thank you for Reading.

RUBY PEARL SONGER, 91, of Barboursville, WV, died Sunday, January 17, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.