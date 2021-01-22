RUBY PEARL SONGER, 91, of Barboursville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
She was born May 13, 1929 in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Marvin and Pansy Carte Edwards. She was a member of Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Songer, one son, Delmer Williams, one granddaughter, Lisa Dawn Williams, and four brothers, Carl, Harvey, Marvin and Dennis Edwards.
She is survived by three daughters, Peggy (Gary Woodward) Clark and Pat Lynn of Sarasota, FL, and Pam Morgan of Barboursville; three sons, Roy Douglas (Melinda) Williams and Dallas (Angie) Williams of Charleston, WV, and Dainer (Tammy) Williams of Winfield, WV; one stepdaughter, Katie Douthat of Cary, North Carolina; one stepson, Kenneth (Linda) Songer of Ashland, KY; one half-brother, Okey Bates of Barboursville; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Bob Ray officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Eastbrook Center, Hospice of Charleston, and to her caregivers and friends, Cassie Cooper and Nettie Cameron.
