RUBY MAXINE REED, 90, of Charleston went to be with the Lord January 23, 2021 at the home of her daughter after a short illness.
Ruby had two loves in her life: serving the Lord and her family. She was a member of the United Disciples of Christ, Charleston for over 60 years. She worked with Church Women United, and Kanawha Valley Inter-Faith Counsel. She retired from the WV State Department with 25 years service. Ruby especially enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables.
Ruby was born in Walton on October 4, 1930 to the late John and Iva Myers. In addition to her parents Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Maurice Reed Sr; sons, Douglas and Maurice Reed Jr.; and 6 siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Cheryl Honce (Joseph) of Bridgeport, and John Reed (Sandra) of Melbourne, Florida; sister-in-law, Hettie Myers of Charleston; grandchildren, Joseph (Bethany), Michael, and Rebekah Honce, Byron (Lexi), Miranda, and Jordan (Samantha) Reed; great-grandchildren, Reed, Bode, and Teagan Honce, Noah, Piper, and Jett Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to certain circumstances a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A private service will be held with burial in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
