RUBY V. DOTSON, 83, of Comfort, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

She was born August 25, 1939 and was a child of God. Ruby was a wonderful wife and the best mother to eight precious children. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She attended the Toney's Branch Freewill Baptist Church and you could find her on the back row. She loved piecing together puzzles. She would make the most beautiful quilts that you have ever seen

