RUBY V. DOTSON, 83, of Comfort, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
She was born August 25, 1939 and was a child of God. Ruby was a wonderful wife and the best mother to eight precious children. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She attended the Toney's Branch Freewill Baptist Church and you could find her on the back row. She loved piecing together puzzles. She would make the most beautiful quilts that you have ever seen
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Jimmie Dotson. She was a daughter of the late John and Laura Hager. ln addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Harl Hager, Curtis Hager, John Hager, Jr., Connie Hager, and Roscoe Hager; her precious grandbaby Dusty Dotson; and her precious great grand baby Jaycee Kirk.
She is survived by her eight children and their spouses: Debbie and George Gore, Ella and Donnie Runion all of Seth, WV, Franklin and Sherry Dotson, Marrion and Brenda Dotson, Wesley and Lissa Dotson all of Comfort, Brenda and David Garretson of Nellis, WV, Norman and Maggie Dotson of St. Albans, WV, and Donna and Orvil Lovejoy of Woodville, WV; her amazing grandchildren and their spouses: Angelea Gore, Britney and Sean Mundy, Alison and Rodney Harless, CJ and Meghan Dotson, Allen Shelton, Laura Dotson and Jackie Kirk, Deziray Lanham, Tyler and Skylar Dotson, Ali Howard, Madi Howard, Samantha and James Westbrook, Bethany and Jeremy Hudnall, Zacharey Dotson and Nicole Pennington, Jimmie Lovejoy, James Lovejoy, Jacob Lovejoy, and Christie Lovejoy; her precious great grandchildren: Hunter, Ava, Joseph, Ashleah, Ryder, Adrianna, Leigha, and Sawyer; her siblings: Sydney and Cathy Hager, Bonnie Aldridge, Cecil Hager, Danny Hager and Edna Hager all of Lincoln County.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Junior Perdue and Randall Kinder officiating. Burial will follow in Stone Coal Cemetery, Spurlockville, WV.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.