On Saturday November 21, 2020, RUDELL "RUDY" SIZEMORE was reunited with his wife Barbara, who awaited him in Heaven.
Rudy was one of eleven children. He was born on October 8, 1942 in Charleston. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Sue Spaur-Sizemore; parents, Charles Spurgeon and Elva Rene Sizemore; brothers, Calvin, Oscar, Gordon and Lamond; sisters, Rowena, Iva, Nova; granddaughter, Sarah Grace Sizemore.
Rudy was a member of Rensford Missionary Baptist Church where he enjoyed being in the church play's. He was a wonderful carpenter and a member of Carpenters Local 1207 then adventured on to owning Rudell Sizemore Construction Company for many years. He lived to hunt and fish, he loved the outdoors. A proud man with a big heart, he is missed and forever loved by us all.
Rudy leaves behind his children, Tammie Adkins (Lester) of Clendenin, Tracy Sizemore (Kelly) of Campbell's Creek, Tiana Young (Sean) of Scott Depot, Tandi Sizemore of Campbell's Creek; sisters, Donna Miller of Charleston, Reva Reeder of Plano, TX and Lois Thorp of Buckeye Lake, OH; grandchildren, Andy Adkins (Sarah), Cassie Ferraro (Joseph), Rachel Sizemore, Jordyn and Addyson Young; great grandchildren, Lillyana and Trinity; and many nieces and nephews.
A walk through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday November 25, with a Private Family Service beginning at Noon with Pastor Mike Long officiating. The Committal Service and burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Peterson Cemetery, Weston.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
We would like to give a special thank you to all of Rudy's wonderful neighbors especially to Randy and Mary Sizemore for always looking out for him. Also to the wonderful care given by Patty Koenig and Mary Buckner.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be given to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd West Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.