THE HONORABLE RUDY B. COLEMAN, 75, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Born in Tams, West Virginia, to Mattie and Curtis Coleman. He moved with his family to Beckley when he was five years old. He had been a resident of Plainfield, New Jersey for over 40 years.
Rudy was one of the first African American students to attend the formerly all-white high school in Beckley. During his senior year, he was named co-captain of the football and basketball teams and was elected vice president of the Class of 1964.
After high school, Rudy attended Marshall University where he earned his bachelor's degree and met his future wife, soulmate and life partner, Marguerite. They married the day of her graduation in 1967. It was a love match that would last more than 42 years until Marguerites' death in 2010.
After graduating from college, Rudy accepted an offer to teach Spanish at Bound Brook High School. After several years of teaching, Rudy decided to pursue a career in law and was accepted to Rutgers School of Law in Newark. He was hired by the law firm of Carpenter, Bennett & Morrissey for an internship and worked there part-time while in law school. Upon graduation in 1974, they offered him a full-time job. He was made partner after just five years as an associate. He stayed with the firm for 23 years until his nomination by the Governor to the Superior Court of New Jersey in 1995. During his initial tenure in the Superior Court, he served in numerous divisions within the Superior Court and later was assigned to the Appellate Division until his retirement in 2012.
In his retirement, he generously gave his time to Marshall University and was active with the Society of Yeager Scholars program and served as a mentor to students. He grew up in the New Hope Baptist Church in Beckley and as an adult he served in the Treasury Ministry (Tides and Offerings), the Missions Board, and Usher Board with Evangel Church.
Surviving are his son, Matthew his wife, Kelly; his brother, Roland (Maxine); sisters in Law: Darlene, Rhonda; brothers in law: Tommy, Michael (Dan); Sister in law Linda (Tim); nephew Tyler (JaLeisa), a number of cousins and countless friends whom are considered family.
A viewing will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on July 8 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Memorial Service will take place at Memorial Funeral Home on July 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. Internment will immediately follow the service at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
MASKS ARE ENCOURAGED The service will be livestreamed on his tribute page at www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703 (Dodson, Dotson and Hairston Family Scholarship in the memo area) and/or The Center of Hope Hospice, Peggy's House & the Center's Administrative Offices: 1900 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076.