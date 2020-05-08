RUFFNER F. COBB, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Hospice Care Facility of the Eastern Panhandle.
Born September 21, 1946, in Charleston, WV, he was predeceased by father and mother Earl and Dolly Cobb.
He attended New Beginning Full Gospel Church. He was retired from Verizon where he worked for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Resa; son, Ruffner II and wife Cindy of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; son, Timothy and wife Tania; granddaughters, Hannah Cobb Mayles, and husband Jason Mayles, Amira Gladwell, Grace Gladwell, Lilah Cobb and Chloe Didawick; three brothers, Raymond Cobb, Ralph Cobb, Joe Cobb; and two sisters, Betty Barnes and Becky Myers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters June Davis and Joy Edgell; brothers Robert Cobb and Richard Cobb.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed camping, fishing, golf and anything with a ball attached to it! A man with a great sense of humor and shared with anyone that would listen, and a very infectious smile.
A private interment will be held Monday, May 11, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.