RUFUS LOVEL JOHNSON of Quincy passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He was a devoted husband, father, papa, and brother.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Wilbur and Reba Campbell Johnson, brothers Jim, Jack, Chuck, Jessie and sister Kitty Cat. Step grandson Dustin Halstead and his best dog Opie.
Left to cherish his memories, the love of his life and wife of 59 years Lorene Pickering Johnson, his 2 sons Wayne "Fess" of Indiana; Dodus (Mandy) of Quincy; his one daughter Sharon Kaye of Belle; His bother and life long best friend Dick (Jean) of Quincy; Dike (Sue) of Dunbar; Pluto (Loretta) of Dunbar; and Sister Joyce (Bob) of Ohio; Grandkids, Jeremiah, Levi, Mackenzie, Whitney, Jamie, Wyatt and Michael. Four great grandkids, and one on the way and ten step great grandkids, and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
Natch, started his early years working for Davey Tree in Cleveland Ohio, came back to WV and worked at Teamsters local 175 at Chemical Leaman as a tank clearer, then became a member of the UMWA local 340, he worked at Valley Camp and First Big Mountain as a cutting machine operator. But he finished out his career doing what he loved and that was making lawns pretty. He was owner and operator of EL Johnson Lawn care and Landscaping.
A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 and funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle WV, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating.
He will be laid to rest at Mount Lewis Cemetery, Mammoth WV. The family would like to thank Dr. Jason Smith and assistant Andrea for their kind help in taking care of him. They would also like to thank Sonja, Edie, Jennifer and Elizabeth with Hospice, for the care they provide for us.
