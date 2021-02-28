Russell Brown Jr

RUSSELL "RUSTY" BROWN JR., 56 of Marmet went home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
He was a longtime dispatcher for Metro 911 in Charleston and was member of Living Faith Church in Marmet. He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran.
He was preceded in death by mother: Sandra Totten Green, grandson: Chase Brown, maternal grandparents: Virgil and Elreta Totten, paternal grandparents: B.B. and Blanche Brown, maternal great grandmother: Georgia Dalton and paternal great grandparents: Lon and Lottie Brown.
Surviving are: wife; Carrie McClure Brown of Marmet, son: Chad Brown of Charleston, daughter: Sara Brown of Charleston, bonus daughter: Summer Calloway of Cross Lanes, grandchildren: Miley and Lexi who he raised as his own, grandchildren: Tatem, Myles, Gracelyn, Lakyn and Jahsir, father: Russell Edward (Veronica) Brown Sr. of Rustburg, VA, sister: Chelly (B.J.) Morrison of Winfield, mother in law: Patricia McClure of Marmet, brothers in law: Jamie (Tracy) McClure of Crab Orchard, Chuck (Susan) McClure of Cincinnati, special cousin: Ruth Jacobs of Marmet, aunt: Bonnie Brown of Charleston, uncles: John Brown of Seth, Richard Brown of Alpharetta, GA, nieces and nephews: Katelyn Cooney, Julian Morrison, Allen McClure, Rikki Alderson, Ryan McClure, Colin McClure and numerous other extended family members, co-workers and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Pastor's Mark Thomas, Frank Thomas and Don Kinder officiating. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Living Faith Church Youth and Children's Ministry.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.