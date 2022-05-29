RUSSELL BYRNSIDE, 53, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Venice, Florida, surrounded by his family and friends.
Russell graduated from Scott High School 1986, graduated from WV Tech in Montgomery, and received a MPA from West Virginia University.
Russell was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Danville.
Russell was an avid sports fan. He loved basketball, baseball, and golf. He loved being a Mountaineer and watching WVU football and basketball games. His passion was golf and he had many friends and fond memories of the times shared with his buddies at Southbridge Golf Club in Georgia.
Russell worked at St. Joseph's/Candler Health System as Manager of Benefits and Recruiting in Savannah, Georgia.
He is survived by a daughter, Madeline Byrnside, of Charleston, SC., the love of his life. Russell is also survived by his Dad, Fred "Snuffy" Byrnside (Emma) of Danville; Mom, Patty Black Lafferty (Larry) of Danville; Brother, Neil Byrnside (Brandy) of Madison; Nieces, Blair Byrnside and Lauren Byrnside of Morgantown; Nephew, Lincoln Byrnside of Madison.
Russell had a loving companion, Melanie Slater, who was by his side constantly. They enjoyed the beach, eating fresh seafood, shopping and especially the Gulf sunsets. They made many fond memories together and Melanie cared for him during his extended illness.
As per Russell's request, a private family graveside service was held at Boone Memorial Park.
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation of Venice, Florida and Handley Funeral Home of Danville, WV assisted the family with the arrangements.