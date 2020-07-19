Essential reporting in volatile times.

RUSSELL DANIEL COBB, 78, of Portland, OH, passed away July 17, 2020, in Holzer Hospital, Gallipolis, OH, following a brief illness. There will be no public services at this time. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, Ravenswood, Evans, Mason and New Haven, W.Va.