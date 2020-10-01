Essential reporting in volatile times.

RUSSELL E. "RUSTY" LEMON, 51, of South Charleston passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m Tuesday October 6, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.