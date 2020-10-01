RUSSELL E. "RUSTY" LEMON, 51, of South Charleston passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m Tuesday October 6, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.