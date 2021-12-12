RUSSELL EDWARD KRESS, 56, of Charleston, WV, passed away on November 30, 2021 as a result of a long-term medical condition.
He was born on December 29th, 1964 in Charleston, WV to the late Gerald E. and May Louise Foster Kress. He was a 1983 graduate of Charleston Catholic High School and attended Marshall University. Russell loved flying airplanes, driving mustangs, playing music and sharing his always-on sense of humor with his family and friends. He was a talented musician who played in several groups over the years and a longtime member of Living Word Christian Church where he played the piano and guitar. He adored his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Russell is survived by his son, Ryan Kress of Melbourne, Florida; step children, Donnie Lewis (Stephanie) of South Charleston, WV, Lisa Calderwood of South Charleston, WV, Katie Williams (Thomas) of North Canton, OH, Jeremy Calderwood (Lauren) of Greenville, SC, Ben Calderwood (Tayler) of Charleston, WV and 6 grandchildren; sisters Karen Bailey of Branford, FL, Sharon Hill (Mark) of Cross Lanes, WV, and Kathy Fouts (Mark) of High Springs, FL.
A memorial service to Honor the Life of Russell will be held at noon, Saturday, December 18, at Living Word Christian Church, 1418 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25301 with Rev. Aaron Hill officiating. Friends and family may visit at the church from 11 a.m. till the start of the service at noon. Due to COVID19, attendees are asked to wear masks while inside the church.
Memories of Russell may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.