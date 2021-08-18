RUSSELL F. AKERS, 58, of South Charleston, WV passed away on August 14, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He enjoyed traveling, going on various road trips, including two vacations each year to the beach. He loved spending time with his family and friends whether it be in person on the phone and most especially with his granddaughter, Khloe. He was always available to help his family and friends no matter the time of day he was called on. He really liked working for Fast Signs, where he had a lot of great times, and developed a mutual appreciation and friendship with his boss and co-workers. He was extremely loved and will be dearly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Akers; life partner, Debbie Baire; sister, Tina Estep Bowles.
Russell is survived by his sons, Scott Akers of Dunbar, WV and Christopher Akers of South Charleston, WV; granddaughter, his world, Khloe Akers; sister, Denise Stratton; brother, Scooter Akers; extended family members, Becca Baire and Jessica Baire along with an extended granddaughter, Ally; five nephews; numerus cousins, and a host of other family and friends.
A service to Honor the Life of Russell Akers will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with H.R. Whittington officiating. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
We respectfully ask, for the safety of yourself and others, that you wear a mask while inside our facility and practice social distancing. This service will be live streamed.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Russell's name to Valley Center-Genesis Health Care, Resident Council Fund, 1000 Lincoln Dr, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Memories of Russell may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.