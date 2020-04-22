RUSSELL LEELAN TURNER-COX, 29, of Peytona, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Russell was born in Beckley, on November 28, 1990. He was the son of Russell Cox (companion, Memi Evett) of Naoma and Joyce Cox (companion, Steve Smith) of Dry Creek.
Russell was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Paul Cox.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Mandy; daughter, Addelyn; son and best friend, Landen; stepson, Noah; brother, David and wife, Stephanie of Bolt; sisters: Elwanda Hudson of Mt. Hope, Jamie Combs of Dry Creek, Jennifer Combs of Dry Creek and Rene Hallstead and husband, Sean of Lowell, N.C.; grandmother, Peggy Cox of Naoma; and several nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him very much.
Russell was a member of Victory Worship Center and devoted the last several years of his life serving the Lord. Russell lead a support group for those recovering from addiction and had a heart for helping them turn their lives around. Russell was a coal miner and electrician apprentice with Lexington Coal Company. He spent his free time enjoying the outdoors with his family. He loved to fish, hunt, camp, spend time in the mountains, and loved playing his guitar. He will forever be loved and missed.
Pallbearers include Landen Morris, David Cox, Steve Smith, Travis Stewart, Ethan Maynor, and Jason Jenkins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, in the Arnett Chapel, Arnett, with Pastor Matthew Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery, Naoma.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.
