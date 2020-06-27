RUSSELL LLOYD GARRETSON, 71, of Seth, passed away June 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born February 28, 1949, at Kirby, a son of the late Arthur F. "Shotgun" and Arlene F. Meadows Garretson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Woodrow Garretson.
Russell was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served his country during Vietnam, and was a member of the UMWA.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Garretson; brothers, James and wife Sandy of Seth, and Paul Garretson of Webster County; other survivors, Angie Guthrie and husband Jeremy, Emily Garrretson, several nephews, nieces, host of friends.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Gene Davis and to all the ladies from Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, June 29, in the Seth Nazarene Church, Seth, with Rev. Harrison Stollings officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, with military graveside rites by VFW Post #5578, Madison, and Civil Air Patrol.
The visitation will begin at 12 noon at the church.
Armstrong Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.