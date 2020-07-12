Russell “Lurch” Eades

RUSSELL L. "LURCH" EADES, 64, of Grimms Landing, passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020, at his home following a sudden illness.
He worked as an engineer for Amherst Madison for over 30 years.
Born July 5, 1956, he was the son of the late Oscar Russell Perry Eades and Evelyn Harvey Eades. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by loving wife of 44 years, Dawn Marie Eades.
Survivors include his children, Shane Eades of Grimms Landing, Tracy Litten of Ravenswood and Russell "R.J." Eades of Grimms Landing; granddaughter, Arianna Eades; grandson, Bryson Litten; sisters, Linda Eads of Grimms Landing, Kathy (Mike) Eads of Grimms Landing, and Sheila (Jeff Leg) Eads of Robertsburg; brother, Steven (Kathy) Eads of Poca; as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, with social distancing guidelines observed.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Buffalo, WV, is in charge of arrangements.