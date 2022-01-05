Russell Melvin Beckett Jr. Jan 5, 2022 31 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RUSSELL MELVIN BECKETT JR., 79, of Danville, WV passed away January 1, 2022. Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 7 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Russell Melvin Beckett Jr. Danville Wv Pass Away Funeral Home Prior Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Darrell Lynn Hodges Matthew Curtis Lilly Blank Teresa Leigh McCormick Virginia Mae Tillis Mary Lenore Newman Sadie Jane Bonnett Gomer A. Whitt Barbara Ann Knuckles Blank Ruby Orwahua Hairston Blank Matthew Curtis Lilly Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022 Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day