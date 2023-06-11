Thank you for Reading.

Russell Park Hill
RUSSELL PARK HILL, 91, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, in Williamsburg, VA, at his home of 20+ years. Born on September 12, 1931, to parents Russell John Hill and Elizabeth Delorenzo Hill, he lived a life filled with dedication to his family, career, community, and convictions.

He is the eldest of five brothers: Edward (Ted), Francis (Topper), John, and Bruce. Russell is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Mae Strong Hill, with whom he would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on May 28. He leaves a strong legacy in his caring children: Diane Hill, David Hill (spouse Angie Hill), Tom Hill, Kristen Inghram (spouse Christopher Inghram). Russ was a proud and doting grandfather to Zach Hill, Anniston Inghram, and Tyler Inghram, as well as great grandfather to Hunter Hill and John William Hill. A native of Lockport, IL, Russ enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1953.

