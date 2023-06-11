RUSSELL PARK HILL, 91, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, in Williamsburg, VA, at his home of 20+ years. Born on September 12, 1931, to parents Russell John Hill and Elizabeth Delorenzo Hill, he lived a life filled with dedication to his family, career, community, and convictions.
He is the eldest of five brothers: Edward (Ted), Francis (Topper), John, and Bruce. Russell is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Mae Strong Hill, with whom he would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on May 28. He leaves a strong legacy in his caring children: Diane Hill, David Hill (spouse Angie Hill), Tom Hill, Kristen Inghram (spouse Christopher Inghram). Russ was a proud and doting grandfather to Zach Hill, Anniston Inghram, and Tyler Inghram, as well as great grandfather to Hunter Hill and John William Hill. A native of Lockport, IL, Russ enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1953.
He served during the Korean War spending most of his time in Japan as a Gunner. After his time in the military, Russ attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1957. He started his career at Union Carbide in 1957 in Charleston, WV, with wife Shirley and infant daughter Diane, through his retirement from the plastics and chemical industry in 1990. This included a job transfer to Houston, TX, in the 1970s, then a return to West Virginia until 1990.
Many fascinating stories abound from his world travels for Carbide, as he traveled around to Belgium, Brazil, Australia, India, Switzerland, Japan, and Hong Kong in the 1970s and 80s. Regretfully, he never got to his mother's home country of Italy. In 1972, Russ was ordained a Permanent Deacon at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Houston, TX, which included a Bachelor's degree in Theology. Once relocated back to Charleston, WV, with the Carbide transfer, he joined St. Francis parish in St. Albans, WV, under Father Schmidt - as the first Catholic Ordained Permanent Deacon in West Virginia. In 1977, Russ earned a Master's degree in Counseling from Marshall University, and provided marriage and juvenile counseling for Catholic parishes. A life-long learner, in retirement Russ also enjoyed many courses at William and Mary College - from the history of opera to financial analysis - once he and Shirley moved to Williamsburg in 2002 from the Northern Neck of Virginia.
Russ channeled his generosity of spirit into volunteering at numerous social benefit organizations throughout his long life, including United Way of Central West Virginia (board member and president), Catholic Charities West Virginia, Children's Home Society of West Virginia (board member and president), and Colonial Williamsburg Foundation as a volunteer in the historic area answering tourists' questions. He also served for many years as president of his Westmoreland homeowners association in Williamsburg.
Russell's memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all those fortunate enough to have met and known him. He will be deeply missed and his strong spirit forever cherished.
As Russ would often say: "When I'm gone, it should be a celebration of life." There is no sorrow in a long life well lived - only joy.
A memorial gathering is being planned in Williamsburg for a future date to be determined.
Condolences to the family may be sent to: Shirley Hill, 4912 Westmoreland Dr., Williamsburg VA 23188. Memorial gifts in his honor will be appreciated by the Children's Home Society of West Virginia, PO Box 2942, Charleston, WV 25330 - or to a social benefit organization of your choice.