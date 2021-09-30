RUSSELL R. KEENEY, 97, of St. Albans, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 following a brief illness while residing with his daughter. He was born on May 22, 1924 in Griffithsville, WV, the son of the late Charles F. and Esta Stowers Keeney.
Russell graduated from Duval High School, class of 1942. Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Army Air Corp. He was later employed at Carbide, where he met his future wife. After leaving Carbide he was self-employed, doing contract work for Exxon in Charleston. On December 31, 1952 he married Hilda Royer, who preceded him in death on March 19, 2007.
Russell was a talented woodworker and used his talent to make numerous items for his family, friends and his church.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his two brothers and their spouses, Clyde and Alta Keeney of Logan, WV and Ferd and Evelyn Keeney of St. Albans; his mother-in-law Theresa Poer Royer; his brother and sister-in-law Herbert and Margaret Royer of Huntington; and sister and brother-in-law Frances and C. C. Robb of Teays Valley and Dunbar.
Russell is survived by his daughter, Paula Shahan and her husband Kenneth of Clarksburg, WV; two granddaughters, Alicia Morris and her husband Robert of Mount Clare, WV and Brittany Crutchfield and her husband Nate of Sterling, Alaska; and twin great-grandsons Evan and Grant Morris of Mount Clare.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Albans, where he had previously served on the trustee board.
Celebration of Russell's life will be 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at First Baptist Church of St. Albans with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military graveside rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of St. Albans, 523 2nd Street, St. Albans, WV 25177, with a notation of in memory of Russell Keeney.