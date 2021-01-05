Russell Vannoy

RUSSELL LEON VANNOY Sr., 83 of Ripley, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 3, 2021 at Ravenswood Village and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness.
Russ was born December 22, 1937 in in Charleston, a son of the late Jesse Jennings and Verna Parsons Vannoy. After attending Stonewall Jackson High School, he went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961. On May 5, 1956 he married his High School Sweetheart and the Love of his Life, the late Patricia Wilson Vannoy. They were happily married for 51 years that were filled with love, laughter, family and trips to Ft. Myers Beach. Russ was a certified Welder, graduating from Hobart Welding School. He worked at Trojan Steel and retired from Kaiser Aluminum after 30 years of service in December 1997. He was well known in Ripley and helped guide the youth as a Coach with the Ripley Midget League Football and served as a Councilman for the City of Ripley from July 1, 2003 to June 30, 2014. Russ was an active member of the West Ripley Baptist Church and served as a Deacon.
He is survived by his daughters, Tanya Reva Vannoy Ball (James) of Ripley; son Russell Leon Vannoy Jr. (Lorrie) of Ripley; special niece Dreama Wines (Roger); grandchildren Anna Swisher (Marshall) of Given, Brandi Ball formerly of New York City, Aime DeWees of Given, Jamie Ramsey (Jeremiah) of Cottageville, Tamra Walker (Nathan) of Ripley; Great grandchildren, Joey Ramsey, Syvanna Swisher, Brianna DeWees, Jalyn Ramsey, Joey DeWees, Gavyn Swisher, Xander and Jackson Walker along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Pat, he was preceded in death by two children, Tamera Lynn Vannoy and Roland "Ronnie" Jennings Vannoy and 13 older brothers and sisters.
Funeral Service will be 11 am Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Franklin Howerton and Roger Vannoy officiating. Miliary Rites will be given by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Burial will be in the Gandeeville Cemetery, Spencer, WV. Friends may call from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in memory of Russ to the West Ripley Baptist Church or the Ripley High School Athletic Boosters.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Ravenswood Village for the special care given to Russ during his time there.
