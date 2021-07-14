RUSSELL WILLIAM "RUSS" ROWSEY, 82 of Brooksville, Fla. formerly of Huntington, WV, died Sunday, July 11, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV near Barboursville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Friday at the mortuary.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.