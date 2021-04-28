RUSSIE LYNN McDERMENT -FOGARTY, 60, of St. Albans went home to be with The Lord on April 24, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV.
She was a longtime legal secretary and served as an assistant to the Senate Majority Leader. She was also a former court reporter. She was a member of Mahone Chapel United Methodist Church, Ashford, WV, from her youth.
Russie dearly loved her family, her many cousins, aunts and uncles and all animals great and small. She spent many hours researching and documenting family history and was also a member of the D.A.R. She loved to read, garden, and to watch and photograph the backyard birds and wildlife. The Lord has received a truly beautiful soul and she will be missed beyond measure.
She was preceded in death by her Father: George Warner McDerment,
Surviving are: Husband: Patrick W. Fogarty of St. Albans, Mother: Jewel Hunley McDerment of Ashford, Brother: G.W. McDerment of Parkersburg and her nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Rev. William Barker and Rev. David Kinder officiating. Burial will follow in the McDerment Cemetery, Ashford. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing pandemic the family requests everyone in attendance to please wear a mask and observe proper social distancing.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.