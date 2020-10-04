RUSTY MEDDINGS, 69, of St. Albans passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in St. Albans to the late James Elvin and Rose Mae South Meddings.
Surviving are his sister, Pam Gibson (Buddy); brothers, James "Jim" Meddings (Carol), Dennis Meddings (Kathy) and Ronnie Meddings. Also he is survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family has asked that you wear a mask and social distancing be observed throughout the graveside service.
Private graveside service will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his niece, Heather, for all the amazing care and love that she gave Rusty.
You may visit Rusty's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Meddings family.