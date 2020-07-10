RUTH A. KING, 77, of Bancroft, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a long illness. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, with Pastor James F. Arthur officiating. Burial will be in Showen Cemetery, Bancroft. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. You may view the full obituary and send e-mail condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Funerals for Friday, July 10, 2020
Anderson, Beverly - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Good, Roger - 10 a.m., New Prospect Baptist Church, Sissonville.
Harrison, Lloyd - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.
Morris, Andrew & Jasmine, Gracie Taylor - 3 p.m., Webster County High School, Upper Glade.
Nuzum, Jeremy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Reed II, Gary - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Slater, Richard - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Williams, Alice - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.