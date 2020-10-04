Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RUTH A. SIMS 77 of Montgomery formerly of Belva, WV passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Raleigh General Hospital after a short illness. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is in charge of arrangements.