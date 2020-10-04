RUTH A. SIMS 77 of Montgomery formerly of Belva, WV passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Raleigh General Hospital after a short illness. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is in charge of arrangements.
