Thank you for Reading.

RUTH A. "PEE WEE" "BUG" SIMS, 86 of Montgomery formerly of Dixie passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley due to complications from COVID-19 illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents Shirley and Minnie Jane Jeffrey Burns, her husband Terrance Sims, nieces Beverly Gail Elkins & Judith Elliot and nephew Gary Elliott.

She is survived by her brother Sam Burns, niece Diane Elliott, nephew Eric Elkins, Ronnie Elliott, grand-niece Lindsey Baker, Gena Elliott, Ashley Lynch, Melonee Price, grand-nephew Jason Elkins, Eric Harper, great-great-nieces Kenley Baker & Katie Elkins, Ryleigh Elliott, Ophelia Lynch, great-great-nephews Jacob Elkins & Eli Baker, Wyatt & Zane Price, Adian Elliott and a host of other family members & friends.

A walk through visitation will be from Thursday, October 8 at Cooke Funeral Home 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove 12 to 12:45 p.m., and will be followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Pastor Danny Moore officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings are required.

Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Sims family.