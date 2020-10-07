RUTH A. "PEE WEE" "BUG" SIMS, 86 of Montgomery formerly of Dixie passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley due to complications from COVID-19 illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Shirley and Minnie Jane Jeffrey Burns, her husband Terrance Sims, nieces Beverly Gail Elkins & Judith Elliot and nephew Gary Elliott.
She is survived by her brother Sam Burns, niece Diane Elliott, nephew Eric Elkins, Ronnie Elliott, grand-niece Lindsey Baker, Gena Elliott, Ashley Lynch, Melonee Price, grand-nephew Jason Elkins, Eric Harper, great-great-nieces Kenley Baker & Katie Elkins, Ryleigh Elliott, Ophelia Lynch, great-great-nephews Jacob Elkins & Eli Baker, Wyatt & Zane Price, Adian Elliott and a host of other family members & friends.
A walk through visitation will be from Thursday, October 8 at Cooke Funeral Home 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove 12 to 12:45 p.m., and will be followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Pastor Danny Moore officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings are required.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Sims family.