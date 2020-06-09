Ruth (Adkins) Maynard

RUTH (ADKINS) MAYNARD, 87, of Ferrellsburg, WV was born September 26, 1932 at Logan, WV a daughter of the late Patsy and Pearl Lovejoy Police. She departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence. At Ruth's request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV are honored to serve the Family of Ruth.

