RUTH (ADKINS) MAYNARD, 87, of Ferrellsburg, WV was born September 26, 1932 at Logan, WV a daughter of the late Patsy and Pearl Lovejoy Police. She departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence. At Ruth's request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV are honored to serve the Family of Ruth.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Collins, JoAnna - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Cummings, Debra - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Harden, Bernice Justine Wolfe - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Higginbotham, Cathy - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Lanham, Brenda - 1 p.m., Okey Lanham Jr. Cemetery, Gilboa.
Litteral, Alma - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Quade, Judy - 11 a.m., Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Rollins, Ricky - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.